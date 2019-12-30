Delhi

35 detained during U.P. Bhawanprotest

Delhi Police on Sunday detained 35 people, including two women, when they staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan against manhandling of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi by the U.P. Police.

The Indian Youth Congress led by IYC president Srinivas B.V. staged a protest outside the U.P. Bhawan but were immediately detained. The protesters were taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught Place police station and were subsequently released.

Amrish Ranjan Pandey, IYC national media in-charge, said that there was a complete breakdown of law and order in the State.

“Priyanka Gandhi was in Lucknow on the foundation day of the party. She was stopped and manhandled by the State Police when she was on her way to meet the family members of a retired IPS officer. We seek investigation into the incident,” he said.

