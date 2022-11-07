‘₹35 crore spent, hospital still under construction’

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 07, 2022 01:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Headquarters of the unified MCD. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said the BJP-ruled erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation spent ₹35 crore on a 100 bed multi-speciality hospital which is still “under construction” 17 years later. “In 2005, the hospital in Kalkaji was sanctioned at a cost of ₹6.70 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

To date, the BJP has spent ₹35 crore on it, but the hospital is still under construction,” Ms. Atishi said. Describing the allegations as malicious, the MCD said the hospital building is largely complete but the work couldn’t be finished due to the Delhi government not allocating enough funds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
hospital and clinic
corruption & bribery

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app