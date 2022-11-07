‘₹35 crore spent, hospital still under construction’

Headquarters of the unified MCD. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said the BJP-ruled erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation spent ₹35 crore on a 100 bed multi-speciality hospital which is still “under construction” 17 years later. “In 2005, the hospital in Kalkaji was sanctioned at a cost of ₹6.70 crore.

To date, the BJP has spent ₹35 crore on it, but the hospital is still under construction,” Ms. Atishi said. Describing the allegations as malicious, the MCD said the hospital building is largely complete but the work couldn’t be finished due to the Delhi government not allocating enough funds.