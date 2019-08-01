34th edition of symposium held in Capital on Premchand Jayanti

Every year on the occasion of Premchand Jayanti, the Hindi literary magazine, Hans, holds its annual symposium. This year it was titled ‘An Enigma called Nation & the Question of Identity.’

The event was held at Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium at Mata Sundari Road. Makarand Paranjape, Purushottam Agarwal, Ananya Vajpaye, Faizan Mustafa, Hartosh Singh Bal were the guests of the 34th edition of the symposium.

People who came to attend the event included students, senior citizens, teachers, professors and admirers of Premchand’s works.

“When we talk about Premchand, the very first thing I think of is ‘Godan’. Through ‘Godan’ he depicts the life of a farmer and that is relevant even today. Premchand was the voice of the common man”, said Devina Kandwal, an MA student at DU.

Akhil Singhal, a student of BA (Journalism), said he came to know the difference between national and nationalism after attending the event, adding that he also gained knowledge about “identity”.