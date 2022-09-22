345 kg heroin soaked in licorice roots seized from Mumbai port

Delhi Police carry out required groundwork, recover consignment

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 22, 2022 01:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Heroin with an estimated quantity of 345 kg worth over ₹1,725 crore in the international market, which was hidden by soaking them in liquorice roots, was recovered, the Delhi Police Special Cell said. 

Special CP (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said they received a tip-off from one of the previously arrested accused in a drugs case that a consignment of liquorice roots was stored at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was further revealed that 17 bags containing liquorice roots soaked in heroin had been kept at the port. The police said that the total weight of the consignment was 20,000 kg. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A team was constituted and sent to the port, who carried out the required groundwork and recovered the consignment. “It was observed that the color of some of the liquorice roots was darker than others, following which it was revealed that the darker ones had heroin soaked in it, “ said Mr. Dhaliwal. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app