345 kg heroin soaked in licorice roots seized from Mumbai port

Heroin with an estimated quantity of 345 kg worth over ₹1,725 crore in the international market, which was hidden by soaking them in liquorice roots, was recovered, the Delhi Police Special Cell said.

Special CP (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said they received a tip-off from one of the previously arrested accused in a drugs case that a consignment of liquorice roots was stored at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai.

It was further revealed that 17 bags containing liquorice roots soaked in heroin had been kept at the port. The police said that the total weight of the consignment was 20,000 kg.

A team was constituted and sent to the port, who carried out the required groundwork and recovered the consignment. “It was observed that the color of some of the liquorice roots was darker than others, following which it was revealed that the darker ones had heroin soaked in it, “ said Mr. Dhaliwal.