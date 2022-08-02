Delhi

34-year-old man dies in accident

Staff Reporter New Delhi: August 02, 2022 01:43 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:43 IST

A 34-year-old man died after his motorcycle rammed a wall in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, the police said on Monday.

The police said that the deceased, identified as one Deepak Bhat, was inebriated at the time of the incident and was not wearing a helmet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on Sunday at 11:15 p.m. when Bhat was riding down to Sundar Nagari to meet a friend. As soon as he reached his friend’s house, Bhat lost control of his motorcycle which rammed a wall outside his friend’s house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A police team rushed to the spot and shifted Bhat to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
road accident
Delhi
Read more...