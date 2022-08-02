34-year-old man dies in accident

A 34-year-old man died after his motorcycle rammed a wall in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, the police said on Monday.

The police said that the deceased, identified as one Deepak Bhat, was inebriated at the time of the incident and was not wearing a helmet.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on Sunday at 11:15 p.m. when Bhat was riding down to Sundar Nagari to meet a friend. As soon as he reached his friend’s house, Bhat lost control of his motorcycle which rammed a wall outside his friend’s house.

A police team rushed to the spot and shifted Bhat to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.