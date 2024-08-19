34-year-old AIIMS neurosurgeon dies by suicide

A 34-year-old doctor practising at AIIMS died by suicide in Gautam Nagar on Sunday afternoon, the Delhi police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Hauz Khas police station regarding the incident around 2 p.m., following which the police reached the spot where Raj Ghoniya, hailing from Gujarat, was found in an unconscious state.

A senior officer said that according to the initial probe, the deceased died by suicide after overdosing on medicine. “Some used vials of medicines and syringes were also found inside the flat,” the officer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, a note was left behind by the deceased mentioning that he blamed no one.

“He was taken to AIIMS Hospital where he was declared dead. We have launched further investigation into the matter,” said the officer.

The deceased was posted at AIIMS Trauma Centre as a senior neurosurgeon, said the officer.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.