34-year-old AIIMS neurosurgeon dies by suicide

Published - August 19, 2024 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old doctor practising at AIIMS died by suicide in Gautam Nagar on Sunday afternoon, the Delhi police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Hauz Khas police station regarding the incident around 2 p.m., following which the police reached the spot where Raj Ghoniya, hailing from Gujarat, was found in an unconscious state.

A senior officer said that according to the initial probe, the deceased died by suicide after overdosing on medicine. “Some used vials of medicines and syringes were also found inside the flat,” the officer added.

According to the police, a note was left behind by the deceased mentioning that he blamed no one.

“He was taken to AIIMS Hospital where he was declared dead. We have launched further investigation into the matter,” said the officer.

The deceased was posted at AIIMS Trauma Centre as a senior neurosurgeon, said the officer.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

