34 kids who went missing from Dwarka traced: police

They were traced during special drive, says DCP

The police on Thursday said 34 children — who were reported missing from Dwarka — have been traced in August during a special drive.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the staff was briefed to trace missing children.

“A total of 34 children, including nine boys and 25 girls have been traced,” he said. These children were found from different sources and staff made efforts to get clues about their parents/homes/relatives, the police said.

“Probe was started with local enquiry in and around the place of stay of the missing children. Friends and family members of the children were contacted. During the drive, photographs of the missing children/persons were shared on different Whatsapp groups and COVID volunteer groups and NGOs,” Mr. Meena said.

Policemen posted in Dwarka have been asked to complete documentation of all the children residing in shelter homes, bus stands, roads, religious places and other such places to reunite them with their respective families.