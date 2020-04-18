34 held for lockdown violation

Thirty-four people were arrested and 237 vehicle owners penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly defying restrictions, imposed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the police said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the districts in Uttar Pradesh where COVID-19 hotspots have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC Section 144 are also in place.

“Eleven FIRs were registered on Saturday for lockdown violations and 34 people arrested. A total of 776 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 237 of them, while 10 others were impounded,” the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under IPC Section 188 over violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars the assembly of four or more persons, they said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3.

At least 2,507 people have been arrested for violating restrictions since March 25 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, an official said.