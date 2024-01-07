3.4 cr. power bills of zero charge issued in 2022-23; 2.8 lakh new users: Atishi

January 07, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Saturday hailed her government’s power subsidy scheme, saying over 3.41 crore electricity bills of zero charge were generated in 2022-23, even as the number of consumers rose by around 2.8 lakh in that financial year.

“Despite the increased demand, the government has successfully provided uninterrupted power supply. The electricity consumption in Delhi increased by 859 million units in 2022-2023,” she said in a statement, citing her government’s ‘Statistical Handbook 2023’, which is released by the Directorate of Economics & Statistics every year.

However, she did not mention how many households benefitted from the power subsidy, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on August 1, 2019. Free power is provided to households consuming less than 200 units a month.

‘Income improves’

The Minister also said the per capita income of city residents rose to ₹4,44,768 in 2022-23, an increase of around 14% from ₹3,89,529 in 2021-22.

She said the minimum wages set by the Delhi government for workers are now the highest in the country. The AAP government has set a minimum wage of ₹17,494 per month for unskilled labourers, ₹19,279 for semi-skilled labourers, and ₹21,215 for skilled ones, the statement said, adding that the government revises these every six months. She said the government also took care of the elderly, girls, and people with special needs. In 2022-2023, 4.07 lakh elderly people received old-age pensions while 1.70 lakh girls benefitted from the Ladli scheme, she said.

The Ladli scheme aims to improve the girl child’s social status and ensure proper education to make them self-reliant. “The government has provided financial assistance to 1,13,039 people with special needs,” the Minister added.

She said the Kejriwal government has worked to improve public transportation. “As a result, over 41 lakh commuters travelled on DTC and DIMTS buses daily in 2022-2023. Currently, there are over 7,200 electric and CNG buses running on Delhi roads,” she said.

The Minister said Delhi is “leading the electric vehicle revolution in the country”, with the number of electric vehicles rising to 1,300 in 2023 calendar year.

Focus areas

Meanwhile, Mr. Kejriwal held a budget meeting with Cabinet colleagues and told them to speed up preparations for the annual budget to be tabled in the Assembly next month. The Chief Minister’s Office, in a release, said he asked all Ministers to decide priorities within a week.

“Special focus is expected on education, health, electricity, water, and roads,” it said.