331 child labourers rescued in 2020-21 compared to 202 in last 3 years: DCPCR

NEW DELHI

15 April 2021 00:44 IST

Commission Chairperson lauds efficient citizen reporting

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Thursday said that it had facilitated the rescue operations of 331 child labourers in the year 2020-21 compared to 202 children in preceding three years.

Anurag Kundu, Chairperson of DCPCR, said the commission was able to conduct rescue operations due to efficient citizen reporting. He said that citizens need to be encouraged to report instances of child labour through DCPCR’s WhatsApp number. He added that DCPCR also has a scheme through which those reporting incidents were offered rewards.

The DCPCR said that the children belonged to different age groups and were rescued from factories, bakery units, and auto centre units, as well as residential colonies where they were working as domestic servants. They were produced before the Child Welfare Committees the same day, which conducted their social investigation to trace families for their restoration and reintegration, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

“It becomes critical as the pandemic and the consequent joblessness and reduced family income have pushed children towards the menace of labours. Therefore, these children’s rehabilitation becomes utmost significance. DCPCR is committed to tracking their education enrolment, and the family’s involvement in different government schemes,” the DCPCR said in a statement.

Non-payment of minimum wages, inordinate long working hours, and unhygienic working conditions emerged as common patterns in most cases, the DCPCR said.