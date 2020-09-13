33-year-old man shot dead by three on bike in east Delhi

The victim was involved in a murder case in 2011, say police; a hunt has been launched for the accused

A 33-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by three unidentified persons in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar on Sunday, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Yogesh from Dakshinpuri, they said. The police said they received information at 2 p.m. regarding the incident, which happened when the victim was on his way to meet his in-laws in east Delhi.

Three men on a bike intercepted the car which Yogesh was driving. At a traffic light, they fired indiscriminately at him. A total of eights round were fired at him, said an officer.

“The victim was rushed to Max Hospital where he was declared dead,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

Yogesh used to run a car washing workshop in Dakshinpuri and was involved in a murder case in 2011. After two years, he got bail. Later, he was involved in cases of assault. The police said they are getting more details about him to find out if he was involved in some other cases.

They added that manhunt is on for the accused.