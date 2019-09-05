33-km-long ‘Delhi Cycle Walk’ corridor proposed at L-G meeting

In a bid to shift towards greener mobility, a 33- kilometre-long corridor, called the The Delhi Cycle Walk, with four corridors connecting Tughlakabad, Greater Kailash, Nehru Place and the Delhi Secretariat, is being planned, the Raj Niwas said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement was issued after Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Chairman conducted a meeting with other senior officials of the urban body and Public Works Department (PWD).

“The objective is to reduce vehicles on the Delhi roads and allow people to walk and cycle safely to work, to study, to shop and stay fit. It will be a safer alternative that would reduce vehicular load of the city, provide last-mile connectivity, connect residential areas with metro stations and bus stands,” read the statement.

To ensure connectivity access, origin and destination points have been mapped which are proposed to be interlinked to each other by the tracks for cycling and walking, officials said.

Officials added that the L-G has directed the DDA to consult experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Forest Department for implementation of the proposal called “The Delhi Cycle Walk”.