324 proclaimed offenders nabbed in 3 months

1,089 were arrested last year; 22,444 were declared POs till March 23 this year

1,089 were arrested last year; 22,444 were declared POs till March 23 this year

Babu Wasim, 34, was out of Delhi Police’s reach for the last two years. During this time, several teams were deployed to carry out raids at his possible hideouts, but to no avail.

However, on Friday, Wasim, declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court in 2020, was nabbed by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly supplying arms to north-east Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, apart from being involved in seven other cases, including contract killings and shoot-outs.

Wasim is among the several absconders, accused in heinous or non-heinous offences, who have been arrested by the police after city courts declared them POs and subsequently attached their properties and assets.

According to data accessed by The Hindu, police have managed to nab as many as 324 proclaimed offenders in three months — between January and March this year. Of these, 54 persons were accused of heinous offences, 270 were involved in non-heinous offences.

Till March 23, exactly 22,444 accused were declared POs by local courts, police data showed. The data further showed that 129 accused were declared as proclaimed offenders till March this year. In its annual report presented earlier this year, police said they had arrested 1,089 proclaimed offenders last year.

Court proclamation

Under Section 82 of the CrPC, a court can publish a proclamation requiring the accused to appear before it if the warrant issued against the person cannot be executed. The court initially issues a bailable warrant against the accused. After it is not complied with, a non-bailable warrant is issued against the accused, which leads to the person being declared a PO. Subsequently, under Section 83 of the CrPC, the court may order attachment of the accused’s properties after issuing the proclamation.

According to the law, even a private person can arrest an accused once he or she is declared a PO. A senior police officer said: “Keeping track of proclaimed offenders is quite a task… special teams with expertise in catching absconders are constituted in most police stations who are deployed based on specific intelligence”.

Officers added that POs remain absconding for several years and appropriate training is provided to police teams to nab those involved in heinous offences.

Last year, the Delhi High Court, while hearing a matter where petitioners alleged that they were declared POs without due legal process, had pulled up Delhi Police for “taking no concrete steps” to trace POs and “closing the matter after the person is declared as a proclaimed person or offender and consigning it to record room”.

The court went on to pass a slew of directions to be followed by the police while declaring a person as a PO and asked police to collect social media details of the accused during arrest, in addition to identity documents and contact details.

According to a standing order, police officers who manage to arrest more than 80 POs within a year are granted out-of-turn promotion.