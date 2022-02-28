323 buses prosecuted under Motor Vehicles Act

Delhi Traffic Police impounded 19 buses as well

The Delhi Traffic Police has prosecuted over 300 buses under sections of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act for violating the contract carriage permit under which they are not allowed to pick up passengers midway a particular journey.

In a four-day drive between February 22 and 25, the police prosecuted a total of 323 buses under the MV Act, of which 152 were prosecuted in Eastern Range, 95 in Central Range, 29 in Outer Range, 30 in Southern Range, 7 in Western Range and 10 in New Delhi Range.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said that during the drive, as many as 19 buses were impounded. “Most of these buses have a contract permit or all India tourist permit. As per contract carriage permit, it can pick passengers from one particular spot and drop them at a particular destination,” the JCP said.

The officer added that while these buses are not allowed to pick and drop passengers between originating points and their destination, time and again, it is reported and noticed that these buses start picking up passengers for different destinations by offering single seats.

Police said that this violated the contract carriage permit conditions and caused different road safety issues.