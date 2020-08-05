32,000 flats in Delhi to be offered as affordable rental housing

Around 32,000 vacant flats built under various government schemes in Delhi and about 1,000 units in Faridabad will be included in the newly-announced Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Tuesday. Mr. Mishra said the government would be signing a memorandum of agreement with States in a month. Under the scheme, around 2.95 lakh dwelling units in the country would be offered as ARHCs.

The scheme had been announced as a part of the government’s economic package to address the COVID-19 pandemic and was launched on June 1.