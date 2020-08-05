Delhi

32,000 flats in Delhi to be offered as affordable rental housing

Around 32,000 vacant flats built under various government schemes in Delhi and about 1,000 units in Faridabad will be included in the newly-announced Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Tuesday. Mr. Mishra said the government would be signing a memorandum of agreement with States in a month. Under the scheme, around 2.95 lakh dwelling units in the country would be offered as ARHCs.

The scheme had been announced as a part of the government’s economic package to address the COVID-19 pandemic and was launched on June 1.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2020 3:26:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/32000-flats-in-delhi-to-be-offered-as-affordable-rental-housing/article32272535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY