32-yr-old man found hanging in AIIMS Trauma Center

A 32-year-old man was found hanging inside the washroom at AIIMS Trauma Center on Thursday morning, police said.
Raj Amani Patel, a resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh, underwent intestinal surgery at AIIMS Hospital in July 2019, they said.
He came for further treatment at AIIMS Trauma Center on Wednesday, police said.
Patel was admitted to the hospital at around 10.30 p.m. Later, the man went missing from the admission area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
He was found hanging inside the washroom at AIIMS Trauma Center, Thakur said.
Patel was taken to the emergency area, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.
Police said a ligature mark was found over the anterior aspect of the neck.
No suicide note has been found so far and investigation into the matter is underway, the DCP added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath