32-yr-old man found hanging in AIIMS Trauma Center

A view of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Center, in New Delhi. File.

A view of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Center, in New Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

No suicide note has been found so far and investigation into the matter is underway, according to police

A 32-year-old man was found hanging inside the washroom at AIIMS Trauma Center on Thursday morning, police said.

Raj Amani Patel, a resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh, underwent intestinal surgery at AIIMS Hospital in July 2019, they said.

He came for further treatment at AIIMS Trauma Center on Wednesday, police said.

Patel was admitted to the hospital at around 10.30 p.m. Later, the man went missing from the admission area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

He was found hanging inside the washroom at AIIMS Trauma Center, Thakur said.

Patel was taken to the emergency area, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Police said a ligature mark was found over the anterior aspect of the neck.

No suicide note has been found so far and investigation into the matter is underway, the DCP added.

