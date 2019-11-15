32-year-old convict in Rohini jail dies

A 32-year-old convict, who was serving time in Rohini jail, died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning, the police said on Thursday.
They said a magisterial inquiry has been initiated. The deceased has been identified as Hunny, said sources. A senior officer said Hunny was arrested in a robbery case registered in 2009. He was convicted in the case later.
Around 4.30 a.m., Hunny was found unconscious in his cell after which he was taken to dispensary inside the prison. Thereafter, he was referred to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital where he was taken around 5.30 a.m. He died during treatment at 11.30 a.m, the officer added. Following this, the District police were then informed of the incident.
