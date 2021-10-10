32 violators fined in dust-control drive

New Delhi

10 October 2021 01:23 IST

Govt. norms being followed by most construction sites: Rai

As many as 32 construction sites were fined around ₹15 lakh for violation of dust-control norms after Delhi government officials visited 103 sites on Saturday, according to authorities.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said all guidelines issued by the Delhi government are being followed by most construction sites.

“Today, I conducted a surprise inspection at a construction site of a commercial complex. We found no violations. I am happy that whatever guidelines have been issued by the Delhi government for construction agencies are being followed here. Tin shed has been put up, an anti-smog gun has also been installed. Water sprinkling is being done. I am sure that all agencies of Delhi will follow the government instructions in the same way,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister appealed to all private and government construction agencies to follow the norms. Air pollution in the city spikes during winters, chiefly due to a combined effect of stubble burning in the neighbouring States and climatic conditions which lowers wind speed and mixing height and in turn traps pollutants.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on October 4 announced a ‘winter action plan’ to combat air pollution during winter.