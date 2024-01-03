32 more shops, commercial establishments in Delhi can now remain open 24/7

January 03, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday granted permission for 32 more shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours, an official statement said.

This initiative will create new employment opportunities for the youth, along with enhancing economic activities within Delhi, it said.

The labour department of Delhi proposed this plan to the CM regarding the operation of these establishments for 24 hours. These commercial establishments belong to the categories of commercial, retail trade or business, provision stores, according to the statement.

"All these establishments must strictly adhere to the provisions and rules of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954. The government will keep strict watch over them to ensure that no violation of the rules takes place. The proposal has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for final approval," the statement read.

Under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, the Delhi labour department received 52 applications to operate shops for 24 hours. The department thoroughly examined these applications and documents. Of these, 20 applications did not meet the requirements and were not considered. However, the 32 applications meeting the criteria were approved, it said.

So far 667 shops and commercial establishments have been allowed to operate 24/7 in Delhi. The government's objective behind this is to create more job opportunities and boost overall economic development in Delhi, the statement said.