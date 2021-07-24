Delhi

32 ex-engineersand technocrats sign up for BJP

Over 32 retired engineers and technocrats from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), municipal corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council joined the BJP on Friday.

State BJP president Adesh Gupta, while welcoming them into the party fold, said he hoped they would work for the welfare of the society and country as per party policies. “It is for the first time that such a large number of technocrats have joined the party to work for the people,” Mr. Gupta said on the occasion.

Param Yadav, one of the joinees, thanked the party and said this would be the first time that a political party would have an engineers cell. “We are always eager to work for the party and the country. We are hopeful that the vast experience of so many engineers would give a distinct direction to the party and would take it to a new height,” he said


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2021 12:55:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/32-ex-engineersand-technocrats-sign-up-for-bjp/article35501577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY