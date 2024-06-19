318 iPhones stolen from warehouse; driver, friend arrested, loot recovered

Nine bags full of 318 iPhone were allegedly robbed from a warehouse in south-west Delhi’s Mahipalpur by a driver who worked at the site, police said. The accused and his accomplice have been arrested from Panchkula in Haryana.

The driver, Mandeep, who had been working at the warehouse for a year, allegedly kept most of the iPhones at his residence in Bamnoli, because nobody at the warehouse was aware of his home address. “He took a few of these iPhones to Panchukla to show to his friend Sachin and to ask him to help him in selling these phones,” an officer said.

Sachin lived at a rented accommodation in Bamnoli in Dwarka with his wife.

“At the warehouse, he worked as a driver and was made to do the deliveries. On the day of the incident, he packed nine bags of iPhones and kept them in the company vehicle. The guards did not raise suspicion because he made it seem like it was official work, but in reality, he hid the phones,” he said.

The officer said after Mandeep switched off his mobile phone, the police scanned the call records and found his wife to be a frequent caller. Later, a new number came up, and that is when police found that Mandeep had bought a new SIM card, which is what led the police to his location in Panchkula.