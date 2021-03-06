312 new cases reported, 27,057 vaccinated in Delhi

Delhi on Friday recorded 312 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest daily rise in the number of cases seen since January 15, when the numbers started staying below the 300 a day. The city also recorded three deaths and 312 recoveries.
A health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said that in the past 24 hours, 59,122 tests had been conducted with a positivity rate of 0.53%. Out of the total tests conducted, 36,119 were RT-PCR tests while 23,003 were rapid antigen tests.
The addition of Friday’s figures takes the total number of cases in Delhi to 6,40,494 and the total number of fatalities to 10,918.
The total number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 1,779, with 863 patients currently under home isolation. Out of the 5,709 beds available for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the city, 599 are occupied.
A total of 27,057 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination on Friday and there were four minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson.
Of the total beneficiaries, 14,874 were people aged 60 and above and 2,020 were between 45 and 59 years. The rest of the people vaccinated on Friday were healthcare and front-line workers.
