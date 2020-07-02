31 lakh saplings to be planted in city

New Delhi

02 July 2020 23:54 IST

The Delhi government will conduct a 17-day tree plantation drive from July 10 to 26 to plant 31 lakh plants and trees across the city to reduce air pollution, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

“In the last few years, the Delhi government has worked tirelessly to increase the green cover of Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the election, in his guarantee card, promised that in the coming five years the Delhi government will plant two crore saplings across the city,” said Mr. Rai.

Mr. Rai said the government was committed to reducing the pollution level of Delhi and therefore, launching the plantation drive.

Advertising

Advertising