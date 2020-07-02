Delhi

31 lakh saplings to be planted in city

The Delhi government will conduct a 17-day tree plantation drive from July 10 to 26 to plant 31 lakh plants and trees across the city to reduce air pollution, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

“In the last few years, the Delhi government has worked tirelessly to increase the green cover of Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the election, in his guarantee card, promised that in the coming five years the Delhi government will plant two crore saplings across the city,” said Mr. Rai.

Mr. Rai said the government was committed to reducing the pollution level of Delhi and therefore, launching the plantation drive.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 11:55:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/31-lakh-saplings-to-be-planted-in-city/article31974729.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY