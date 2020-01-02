31% decline in drunk driving challans this New Year’s Eve

A total of 352 challans were issued for driving drunk on New Year’s Eve — a 30.8% dip compared to 2018 and nearly 80% less than 2017, said the police on Wednesday.

In 2018, 509 challans were issued for drunk driving; in 2017, 1,752 challans were issued. This year, violators were mainly youngsters and middle-aged, the police said.

There are several reasons behind the decline, including people being more aware of police strictness, increased police presence, and steeper fine under the amended Motor Vehicle Act, said the police.

“Messages regarding strict action against people driving drunk were shared on social media. Also, people have generally become more aware that they should take taxis and cabs if they are drunk at a party. Another factor is that the fine for drunk driving is now ₹10,000 and the public is aware of this,” said a senior police officer.

The Delhi Police had increased its presence near markets, malls, restaurants, pubs and bars. PCR Vans, Prakhar vans and Raftaar bikes were stationed at vulnerable points. Two doctors were also deployed for conducting medical examination of drivers to see whether they were under the influence of alcohol.