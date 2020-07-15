31 arrestedfor partying in restaurant

Thirty-one people, including two owners of a restaurant, have been arrested for taking part in a social gathering in violation of COVID-19 restrictions, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said that brothers Lavish and Kashish Khurana, owners of the restaurant where the gathering took place, were produced before the court as they were charged with non-bailable offences.

The others have been released on bail.

Liquor and beer was also being served without licence, said the police.