30,940 beneficiaries get vaccinated in Capital

New Delhi

11 March 2021 00:17 IST

370 fresh COVID-19 cases reported

A total of 30,940 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Wednesday, said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 15,774 were people who are 60 years of age and above and 2,508 were between 45 and 59 years of age. The rest of the beneficiaries were healthcare workers and front-line workers.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed 370 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,42,030, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Wednesday. This is the second consecutive day with more than 300 cases. Three deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 10,931. A total of 71,153 tests were done in a day.

Of the total cases, 6,29,199 people have recovered and there are 1,900 active cases. The number of active cases has shown a slight increase over the last two weeks.