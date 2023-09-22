HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

3,000 EVs to be procured to ply in Dwarka

E-scooters and e-cycles will be launched under the PeSS and PeCS initiative proposed in January

September 22, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The two-wheeler electric vehicles would be launched across 90 locations in the Dwarka sub-city in three phases.

The two-wheeler electric vehicles would be launched across 90 locations in the Dwarka sub-city in three phases. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi government has invited proposals from service providers for deploying high and low-speed e-scooters as well as e-cycles in Dwarka under the Public e-Scooter Sharing (PeSS) System and Public e-Cycle Sharing System (PeCS) initiative.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party government has invited these bids to ensure last-mile connectivity for making public transportation more accessible and convenient for everyone.

Under the initiative proposed in January, a total of 3,000 two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) would be launched across 90 locations in the Dwarka sub-city in three phases. The first phase will kick off with 1,500 vehicles, including both high and low-speed e-scooters and e-cycles. In the next two phases, 750 vehicles each will be deployed, with the condition that they be offered for long-term hiring or rental.

According to the tender floated on Wednesday, the estimated cost of the project is ₹18 crore and bidders will have the flexibility to operate different EV variants based on demand. The timeline for implementation is six months for the first phase and four months each for the second and third phases, followed by a seven-year period for operations and maintenance. The window for submission of bids opens on October 4 and closes on October 20.

As per the document, the bidders are expected to propose a per-minute user charge, subject to a minimum usage of 10 minutes. The quantity split provision is set at a ratio of 60% high-speed and low-speed e-scooters to 40% e-cycles, with a cap on user charges to ensure affordability for users.

To be eligible, bidders must be original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), authorised dealers of OEMs, or fleet aggregators of e-scooters/e-cycles. They must meet a set of technical requirements and achieve a minimum score of 70 marks to qualify. Proof of concept with two operational vehicles at site conditions is also a prerequisite.

Related Topics

Delhi / transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.