3,000 EVs to be procured to ply in Dwarka

September 22, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government has invited proposals from service providers for deploying high and low-speed e-scooters as well as e-cycles in Dwarka under the Public e-Scooter Sharing (PeSS) System and Public e-Cycle Sharing System (PeCS) initiative.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party government has invited these bids to ensure last-mile connectivity for making public transportation more accessible and convenient for everyone.

Under the initiative proposed in January, a total of 3,000 two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) would be launched across 90 locations in the Dwarka sub-city in three phases. The first phase will kick off with 1,500 vehicles, including both high and low-speed e-scooters and e-cycles. In the next two phases, 750 vehicles each will be deployed, with the condition that they be offered for long-term hiring or rental.

According to the tender floated on Wednesday, the estimated cost of the project is ₹18 crore and bidders will have the flexibility to operate different EV variants based on demand. The timeline for implementation is six months for the first phase and four months each for the second and third phases, followed by a seven-year period for operations and maintenance. The window for submission of bids opens on October 4 and closes on October 20.

As per the document, the bidders are expected to propose a per-minute user charge, subject to a minimum usage of 10 minutes. The quantity split provision is set at a ratio of 60% high-speed and low-speed e-scooters to 40% e-cycles, with a cap on user charges to ensure affordability for users.

To be eligible, bidders must be original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), authorised dealers of OEMs, or fleet aggregators of e-scooters/e-cycles. They must meet a set of technical requirements and achieve a minimum score of 70 marks to qualify. Proof of concept with two operational vehicles at site conditions is also a prerequisite.