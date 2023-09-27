ADVERTISEMENT

3,000 dengue cases in past 6 months: MCD

September 27, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The municipality said it had enough stock for the current as well as the next year. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The MCD on Tuesday said over 3,000 cases of dengue and one death due to the vector-borne disease were recorded in the national capital in the past six months. The municipality also said that the number of dengue cases so far in September this year has been the highest for the month in the past four years.

It is the first time since August 5 that the civic body has shared official data on the number of dengue cases, which rose sharply following heavy spells of rain, followed by floods and waterlogging in various parts of the city. A total of 345 cases of dengue were recorded in the city till August 5.

The councillors of the BJP on Tuesday attacked AAP, which is in power in the MCD, for “hiding” data on the cases of dengue. The BJP also accused the civic body of not having enough anti-larval insecticide spray. However, the MCD said it had enough stock for the current as well as the next year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US