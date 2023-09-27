3,000 dengue cases in past 6 months: MCD

September 27, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

The MCD on Tuesday said over 3,000 cases of dengue and one death due to the vector-borne disease were recorded in the national capital in the past six months. The municipality also said that the number of dengue cases so far in September this year has been the highest for the month in the past four years.

It is the first time since August 5 that the civic body has shared official data on the number of dengue cases, which rose sharply following heavy spells of rain, followed by floods and waterlogging in various parts of the city. A total of 345 cases of dengue were recorded in the city till August 5.

The councillors of the BJP on Tuesday attacked AAP, which is in power in the MCD, for “hiding” data on the cases of dengue. The BJP also accused the civic body of not having enough anti-larval insecticide spray. However, the MCD said it had enough stock for the current as well as the next year.