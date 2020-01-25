300 private schools allowed to run without extra FAR charges

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed around 300 private unaided schools to run as senior secondary schools, as recognised by the CBSE, without having to pay any additional charges to the DDA for increasing their floor area ratio (FAR).

Justice C. Hari Shankar said the member schools of Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools, a society, which have been recognised as senior secondary schools by the Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi government or the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), can function as such without paying any additional charges to the DDA.

While ruling so, the court expressed hope that in the future, statutory bodies like Delhi Development Authority (DDA), CBSE and DoE would avoid conflicting stands, with regard to functioning of educational institutions, so that right to education can “prosper and thrive”.

“One must bear in mind the fact that, at the end of the day, the voiceless students are the ones who are sacrificed, in the tussle between the bureaucracy and the educational institutions. In a welfare State, such as ours, this is unthinkable,” the court said.

The observation came as in this case the schools had been permitted by the CBSE and DoE to function at senior secondary level, but were being prohibited from doing so by the DDA due to its demand for additional FAR charges.

The court said the DDA stand was “completely unreasonable” and amounted to “an attempt to take away with the left hand that which is given with the right”. The order and observations came on the society’s plea opposing DDA’s demand.