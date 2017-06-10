300 ITI students bag jobs with auto firms

About 300 students of the Delhi government’s Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Jahangirpuri got placements with automobile companies after a two-day job fair, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Mr. Sisodia said the students had been able to get jobs based on their “capability” and not because of their contacts.

“I’m extremely happy today since every ITI student has got campus placement,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that many people visited him every morning asking for help with getting jobs.

“They hope I’ll pick up the phone, call up a big company and tell them to place my candidate. If someone gives my candidate a job, he will call me one day asking for a contract of ₹1 crore,” said Mr. Sisodia.

Impetus to education

He said the government was trying to put in place a system where ITI students went through classroom learning and field training at a 30-70% split, like in Brazil. This, he said, would allow the government to educate three times as many students and fulfil the needs of the industry.

Mr. Sisodia said the government would also come up with a scheme to link ITI education with further studies