30-yr-old woman found dead at flat in Khirki Extension

December 10, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old woman’s body was found in a decomposed state from a flat in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension, the police said on Saturday.

Initial inquiry showed that she was suffering from a disease and had been staying on rent at the place since July last year, a police officer said.

He said the woman was working for an NGO and her neighbours told them that she had not been seen for the past a couple of weeks.

The owner of the flat informed the Malviya Nagar police station on Friday around 7.30 p.m. after foul smell started emanating from it. The police found the flat locked from inside. In presence of the owner and other neighbours, they broke open its door and found the body lying on the floor in a decomposed state.

The police said no external injury could be noticed on the body as it was heavily decomposed.

The woman earlier used to live at Sant Nagar in East of Kailash, according to her Aadhaar card details.

The body has been sent to the AIIMS mortuary for preservation and the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

