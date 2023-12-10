HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

30-yr-old woman found dead at flat in Khirki Extension

December 10, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old woman’s body was found in a decomposed state from a flat in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension, the police said on Saturday.

Initial inquiry showed that she was suffering from a disease and had been staying on rent at the place since July last year, a police officer said.

He said the woman was working for an NGO and her neighbours told them that she had not been seen for the past a couple of weeks.

The owner of the flat informed the Malviya Nagar police station on Friday around 7.30 p.m. after foul smell started emanating from it. The police found the flat locked from inside. In presence of the owner and other neighbours, they broke open its door and found the body lying on the floor in a decomposed state.

The police said no external injury could be noticed on the body as it was heavily decomposed.

The woman earlier used to live at Sant Nagar in East of Kailash, according to her Aadhaar card details.

The body has been sent to the AIIMS mortuary for preservation and the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Related Topics

Delhi / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.