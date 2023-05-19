30-year-old man shot dead near Jama Masjid

May 19, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi

A 30-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified person on Thursday in central Delhi’s Jama Masjid area, the police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 1.30 a.m. regarding the incident that took place near the Ya Rab Chala De Hotel near Matia Mahal in Jama Masjid.

When the police reached the spot, the victim, identified as Sameer, was already taken to Lok Nayak Hospital where he was declared dead, a senior officer said.

The victim, Sameer, was a resident of Chitla Gate in the Chawri Bazar area, the police said, adding that he was the hotel owner’s brother-in-law. “He had sustained a bullet injury on his head,” the officer said.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said an FIR under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) and Arms Act has been registered and teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Kaif, 25, who works at the hotel said Sameer was a regular customer at the hotel and would come there every day.

“I reached just five minutes after the incident. There was chaos in the area. Sameer had sustained injuries on the forehead and we took him to Lok Nayak Hospital. He is survived by his wife and children,” Mr. Kaif said.