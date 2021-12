New Delhi

14 December 2021 00:51 IST

The Capital reported no new COVID-19-related death in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,100, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Monday.

Thirty new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,41,748. The number of containment zones in the city now stands at 119, the bulletin said.

