30% less challans this Holi compared to 2020

A total of 3,446 challans were issued on Holi this year, nearly 30% less as compared to last year, the police said on Tuesday. Two accidents were also reported, they said.

The police said that 1,255 challans were issued for riding without helmet, 170 for triple riding, 100 for drunken driving, 121 for dangerous driving and 1,800 for other traffic violations this year as compared to 964 for riding without helmet, 180 for triple riding, 726 for drunken driving, 150 for dangerous driving and 2,898 for other traffic violations in 2020. The police said that a total of 72 cases were registered for violation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines and four incidents of gatherings were reported. The police said that 871 persons were prosecuted and 1,696 vehicles were impounded.

Arrangements were made to ensure that DDMA guidelines over COVID-19 norms were followed and senior officers, including Commissioner of Police visited officers on the ground to boost their morale.

The police said that awareness campaign was also launched on social media and messages to follow guidelines were circulated in English and Hindi.