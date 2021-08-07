30 foreign nationals held for illegally staying in India; four FIRs registered

Thirty foreign nationals have been arrested for illegally staying in India, the police said on Friday. Four FIRs have been filed so far against the landlords for providing accommodation to the accused without valid travel documents, they said.

On Wednesday, a special drive was conducted to verify the foreigners staying illegally in outer Delhi’s Chander Vihar during which 11 foreign nationals, including 10 from Nigeria and 1 from Ivory Coast, were found living in India without a valid passport or visa.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said: “A case was registered on Thursday under the relevant section of Foreigners Act.

Meanwhile, five foreign nationals staying illegally here were arrested on Thursday during a special drive conducted by them and another 14 foreign nationals were arrested on July 24, he added.