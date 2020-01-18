30 experts hired to curb cybercrimes across country

In a fortnight, about 30 people will join the National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL) to assist security agencies in preventing, containing and investigating complex cybercrimes across the country, sources told The Hindu.

A senior officer said that the idea was conceived a few months ago to strengthen the NCFL and upgrade the existing cyber forensic facilities in order to help the investigating officers across the country to “prevent, contain, mitigate, investigate and prosecute latest and complex cybercrimes,” he said.

Delhi Police Cyber Prevention, Awareness & Detection Centre (CyPAD) which hosts NCFL was tasked by the Ministry of Home Affairs with the hiring of personnel and a Public Sector Undertaking was engaged as manpower consultant.

Selection process

“A committee comprising experts from the Capital’s noted technical institutions conducted the selection process,” the officer said, adding that about 30 have finally been selected for the role. The approved number is 50 and the remaining will be hired depending on the requirement.

The hired personnel, the official said, have varied backgrounds and experiences in forensic science. “They will be manning different labs like Cryptocurrency Lab, Cloud Forensic Lab, and Network Forensic Lab among others,” the officer said.

The team will be working under the supervision of senior officers at CyPAD, sources said.

The MHA is executing a scheme called I-C4 (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) through its Cyber and Information Security division of which NCFL is one vertical. The CyPAD was inaugurated by former Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in 2019 with an aim to provide cyber investigation, cyber forensics, cyber safety and security-related services to the citizens as well as to police units and agencies of Delhi.