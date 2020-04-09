30 doctors, nurses at AIIMS advised quarantine

Around 30 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and technicians at AIIMS here have been advised to undergo quarantine after a 72-year-old man who visited the facility with neurological problem tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday.
The patient had reported to the emergency with brain stroke symptoms around two days back and was immediately shifted to the Neurology ward N-S5 for evaluation and treatment.
