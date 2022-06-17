3-year-old dies in building collapse in Paharganj; three rescued

The collapsed building near Khanna Cinema in Paharganj, New Dekhi | Photo Credit: -

June 17, 2022 01:53 IST

Building’s roof and structure were in an unstable and dilapidated condition: DCP

A 3-year-old boy died while his family members were injured after a portion of their house near Khanna Cinema in central Delhi’s Paharganj collapsed on Thursday evening.

According to police, the ownership of the building remains “uncertain”. “The victims have been living in a room in the building for a few months now,” a senior police officer said.

DFS officials said that they received a fire call at around 8.40 p.m. DFS chief Atul Garg said the call was made from near Vivek Hotel in Paharganj.

“We had sent seven fire tenders to the spot. A portion of the building had collapsed and a few persons were trapped,” Mr. Garg said.

Three persons, including a man, identified as Md. Zaheer, and his two daughters were rescued. They were identified as one-year-old Zareena, and eight-year-old Alifa. Zaheer’s son Amjad, was also rescued but he was declared dead later.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the structure of the building and the roof were in an unstable and dilapidated condition and that might have led to the collapse.