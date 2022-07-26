3 women dead as car rams stationary bus in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar

July 26, 2022 02:29 IST

Man driving the car and a baby sustain injuries; they were coming to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh

Three women died while a man and a baby suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in allegedly rammed a cluster bus waiting for passengers in outer Delhi’s Nangli Poona area on Monday morning, the police said.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Jamna, 62, her daughter Jyoti, 27, and Nisha Sharma, 32, their relative. Another relative, Sunil, and Nisha’s one-and-a-half-year-old son Atharva are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Mr. Sunil was driving the car, which was on its way to Delhi from Himachal, said the police.

Jyoti Sharma, a resident of Dwarka whose house the families were visiting, said she received a call around 6.30 a.m. that her relatives had met with an accident on a highway on the city’s outskirts.

“I was told that everybody sustained injuries but when I reached the hospital, I learnt that three of them had died,” Ms. Sharma said.

Flight to Hong Kong

She said she had been waiting for this family gathering for days. Jamna and Jyoti, she said, had to catch a flight to Hong Kong on August 4.

Ms. Sharma said Jamna was the sister of her mother-in-law. Jamna and her husband Jagannath owned a restaurant — ‘Sharma Ji’ — in Hong Kong, which shut down before the pandemic in 2020, while Jyoti was a primary schoolteacher there. Nisha was a housewife living in Ghaziabad. All passengers in the car were residents of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. Mr. Jagannath is currently running an Indian restaurant in Canada. Their son, Pradeep, lives in London.

The police said a PCR call was received at Swaroop Nagar police station that a car had rammed a cluster bus. The bus was going from Mukhmelpur to Azadpur, DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

The injured were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and from there to Max Hospital for further treatment. Sunil has injuries on his head and leg. He also has some internal liver injury and tests will be conducted on Tuesday to determine the extent and ascertain the further course of treatment, said doctors. The baby’s jaw is broken with multiple fractures, the doctors added.

Nisha’s post-mortem was conducted at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and her body was handed over to her husband Vijay, 37, who works at a private company in Ghaziabad. The police said the autopsy of the remaining two will be conducted on Tuesday.

“Our entire family is in shock right now. This loss is irreparable. It’s difficult to accept the reality,” she Ms. Sharma.

No skid marks: DCP

DCP Yadav said no skid marks were found on the road during the preliminary inquiry. However, CCTV footage from inside the bus and the vicinity are yet to be scanned and the investigation is currently under way. An FIR has been registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

“We suspect that the car driver may have dozed off behind the wheel and lost control as they started their journey around 12 a.m. However, we’re yet to ascertain the cause,” the police said.

The bus driver, Jagbir Singh, 42, said he has been driving buses for the last 10-12 years. “This was a shocking incident. I was waiting for passengers to board the bus when the incident happened. I moved all of a sudden but I did not sustain any injuries,” Mr. Singh said.

His nephew, Rahul Bhardwaj, 29, is a bus driver as well. His bus was parked near the accident spot. “I saw the speeding car rammed my uncle’s bus,” he said.