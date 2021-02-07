3 trade union office-bearers detained over chakka jam

NEW DELHI

07 February 2021 00:10 IST

60 protesters held near Shahidi Park; unions condemn ‘fascist’ measures of govt.

Three trade union office-bearers were detained in the wake of nationwide chakka jam called by the protesting farmers, the police said on Saturday.

The three persons who were detained are All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) Delhi State Secretary, Manager Chaurasia, Delhi Centre of Indian Trade Union’s north district vice-president Vipin and All India Federation of Trade Union’s National Treasurer and Delhi president Animesh Das.

‘To ensure order’

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said, “Keeping in mind the violence that erupted on January 26 by miscreants and violations of rules that were caused, detention of a few persons was part of preventive measures taken by the police. Since there was no chakka jam in the Capital, we wanted to ensure no attempts were made by miscreants to cause any untoward incident in the garb of this event”.

All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha general secretary Ashish Mittal said that Dr. Das was picked up and detained at 5 a.m. and that officials were also posted outside Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan general secretary Poonam to restrict her movement.

The CITU said that Mr. Vipin was detained around 12.30 a.m. from his residence and that “police misled him while picking him up but later told him that he had been picked up because of the chakka jam call”.

AIUTUC president Harish Tyagi said that Mr. Chaurasia was placed under detention at his house to prevent him from organising the workers’ assembly on Saturday at Shahidi Park near ITO in solidarity with the farmers’ ‘chakka jam’ call. “The AIUTUC condemns the fascistic measures adopted by the Central government and its subservient Delhi Police to disrupt the solidarity gathering and thus, muzzle the democratic voice of the people,” Mr. Tyagi said.

In a related development, at least 60 people were detained during the chakka jam near Shahidi Park.

A senior police officer said that protesting here wasn’t allowed which led to detentions. All those detained were released later in the evening. On Friday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had said that protesters will not block roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the strike and only national highways will be blocked for three hours in a peaceful way.