3 Tihar inmates under quarantine

Three inmates of Tihar Jail have been quarantined after one of them, who was lodged in a rape case, was suspected to have come into contact with a COVID-19 infected person, jail officials said on Monday.

The man, who was lodged in Central Jail no.2 of Tihar, was kept in a separate cell along with two other inmates since he did not show any symptoms. However, the woman, who is a complainant in the rape case, was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 9 following which police informed the Tihar Jail authorities, they said.

“The accused was tested on Sunday morning along with two other inmates. None of them showed any symptoms but their samples were sent for testing as a precautionary measure. We have received their reports on Monday according to which all three have been tested negative. But they have been quarantined for 14 days as a precaution,” said Sandeep Goel, Director General (Prisons).

Precautionary measures

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the prison authorities said they have taken several precautionary measures which include creation of isolation wards in each jail for suspect cases, restricting entry of new inmates only to two jails — one for juveniles and another for female inmates to segregate them for 14 days.

According to jail officials, medical screening of everyone entering the jails including inmates, staff, security and medical staff are being conducted. Repeated screening of inmates is also being carried out regularly. Besides this, producing inmates at courts and meeting with family members have also been stopped.