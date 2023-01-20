3 students held for stabbing Delhi govt. schoolteacher

January 20, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

In a shocking incident, three students, including two minors, allegedly stabbed their physical education teacher on Thursday at a government school in west Delhi’s Inderpuri, the police said.

While one has been arrested, the other two minors have been apprehended. The weapon, a knife, was also recovered from the adult’s possession, a police officer said.

The officer said the accused were angry with their teacher as he used to scold them for being undisciplined and not wearing the school uniform properly.

Another officer said that the teacher had suffered stab wounds on his stomach and was undergoing treatment at BLK Hospital, Rajendra Place. His condition is stable now, the officer said. He said the police was checking the MLC report and investigating the attack. A case under IPC section 307 has been registered.

The victim’s brother said, “My brother has lost too much blood and nothing can be said at the moment as he is in the operation theatre.”

Delhi Parents’ Association president Aparajita Gautam said that such incidents exposed the state of security provisions in government schools.

“Incidents of fatal attacks on teachers are on a rise in Delhi government schools. Recently, a similar incident had come to the fore. The government should itself follow the orders passed by it, keeping in mind the safety of children, teachers and other employees in the schools, in which they seem to be failing completely,” Ms. Gautam said.

“Since it is the responsibility of the education department to ensure security in schools, strict action should be taken against the zone officers concerned if any incident happens,” she added.