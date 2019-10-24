3 snatchers held after gunfight in CP

Three snatchers were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Connaught Place on Wednesday.

DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said Mohammad Salim (22), Mohammad Ismail (24) and Sayud (22) were arrested while one of their accomplice managed to flee.

“They were involved in several snatching and robbery cases in Connaught Place and other locations in New Delhi area. They had recently targeted a 24-year-old man from Dwarka who had come to Connaught Place for a morning ride,” said Mr. Singhal.

The police laid a trap after they received information that the suspects would try to target morning walkers near Shankar Market. The suspects arrived on a motorcycle, but when the police team asked them to stop, they opened fire. In self-defence, the police also fired back, said Mr. Singhal.

“During the exchange of fire, Salim and Ismail suffered bullet injuries in their legs and were taken to RML hospital,” the officer said. Sayud was arrested.

A case has been registered and raids are being carried out to nab the absconding suspect, he added.

According to the police, four robbers would come to a spot. While two of them sat in a car, the other two would target morning walkers and cyclists. They used the narrow railway underpass to keep themselves out of the reach of police teams.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to having a lavish life. They started committing robberies and snatchings in the posh areas of New Delhi. All of them hail from different States and came to Delhi to commit crime. They also said that they had also stolen high-speed bikes,” the DCP said.

Ten mobile phones, two gold chains, a car, two bikes, a bicycle, ₹95,000 in cash, and two country-made pistols were recovered from the accused.