3 sites in Delhi selected for vaccine dry run

NEW DELHI

02 January 2021 00:56 IST

Capital records 585 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 21 fatalities in 24 hours

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre in Daryaganj and Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka are the three sites selected for the dry run on Saturday to gear up for the roll out of COVID-19 vaccine in the Capital.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke to health department officials of Delhi, including Amit Singla, Secretary (Health), District Magistrates and District Immunisation Officers of Shahdara, Central and South-West districts of Delhi here on Friday to review preparedness at session sites.

During the online interaction, the Delhi government officials noted that designated team has been adequately trained for the dry run and all aspect for the trial run is being monitored.

Advertising

Advertising

“The idea is to quickly identify any gaps and report them back,” said Mr. Singla.

Preparations in place

He also apprised the Minister of the preparations done for the dry run, including setting up of session site, process of updating and collation of data, uploading it on CoWIN, training of the vaccinators, preparedness for any adverse event following immunisation (AEFI), cold chain management, security of session sites and vaccine storage sites etc.

The Health Minister also updated the officials on the status of the two leading vaccine candidates whose data are being closely monitored by the Subject Expert Committee of DCGI and appreciated the efforts of frontline workers and expressed his condolence for the corona warriors who sacrificed their lives in an attempt to save others.

At the same time, 585 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Capital on Friday with 21 deaths and 717 recoveries. A total of 80,565 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.73%, according to a heath bulletin released by the Delhi government. The total number of active cases now stands at 5,358 out of which 2,616 cases are under home isolation. The cumulative figures now stand at 6,25,954 cases with 10,557 deaths and 6,10,039 recoveries.