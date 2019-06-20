3 sex workers gang-raped; 7 held, 2 at large

Three sex workers have been allegedly raped by nine men at a farmhouse here after they were picked up from Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.
Most of the accused are private security guards, while one is a cab driver, the police said, adding that seven of them have been arrested after the matter was reported around 5 a.m.
The complainant and two of her friends said that they were waiting for a client at Lajpat Nagar metro station in Delhi on Tuesday night when two men approached them around 11.30 p.m. “A deal was struck between them and the women were told that they would have to come to Noida Sector 18,” SSP (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Vaibhav Krishna said. The women were instead taken to a farmhouse in Sector 135 and gang-raped.
