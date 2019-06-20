Delhi

3 sex workers gang-raped; 7 held, 2 at large

more-in

Three sex workers have been allegedly raped by nine men at a farmhouse here after they were picked up from Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

Most of the accused are private security guards, while one is a cab driver, the police said, adding that seven of them have been arrested after the matter was reported around 5 a.m.

The complainant and two of her friends said that they were waiting for a client at Lajpat Nagar metro station in Delhi on Tuesday night when two men approached them around 11.30 p.m. “A deal was struck between them and the women were told that they would have to come to Noida Sector 18,” SSP (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Vaibhav Krishna said. The women were instead taken to a farmhouse in Sector 135 and gang-raped.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
sexual assault & rape
gangs & organised crime
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 7:13:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/3-sex-workers-gang-raped-7-held-2-at-large/article28079603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY